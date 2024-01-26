ICJ's Initial Ruling: Israel Ordered to 'Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza'

Judge Joan E. Donoghue, the court’s President emphasised that the interim ruling creates binding international legal obligations and ordered Israel to report to the court within a month on the steps taken to ensure compliance.

The court started by noting that on 7 October, "Hamas and other armed groups carried out an attack in Israel."

Following the attack, Court added that Israel launched a military operation that displaced the majority of the population of Gaza and resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries as well as massive destruction of homes, forceable displacement and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.