'I'd Rather Die Working in Israel...': Jobless Indian Workers Queue up in Rohtak

Even as more than 25,000 Palestinians have been reportedly killed since the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israel – which killed around 1,200 people – the jobseekers have no qualms about going to the conflict zone.

“If the Central government is sending us, it should be safe,” Ferozebhai, who came all the way from Gujarat's Godhra to partake in the recruitment drive, told The Quint. The drive was jointly organised by the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), which falls under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the Haryana Rojgar Kaushal Nigam (HRKN).

Since October last year, 50 percent of Israel’s construction sites are reportedly shut, and the nation is short of 1,40,000 workers.