'Pattern of Genocidal Conduct': ICJ Hears South Africa's Petition Against Israel

Moreover, while Lamola acknowledged that South Africa condemned the targeting of civilians by Hamas on 7 October 2023, he argued that “no armed attack on a state territory, no matter how serious,” can serve as justification for Israel breaching the Genocide convention.

Lamola was met with cries of “Thank you, South Africa” when he addressed the pro-Palestinian crowd outside the court after the hearing.

South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusi Mandonsela, further argued that his country placed Israel’s “genocidal acts and omissions” within the context of Israel’s 76-year occupation and a consequent 16-year siege of the Gaza Strip, labeling it as a “silent killer” of people.

Meanwhile, Vaughan Lowe KC, part of the South African legal team, said: