Explained | An A-Z Guide to the Israel-Palestine Conflict

(This story was first published on 25 October 2023 and is being republished with updates from The Quint's archives 100 days after the most recent Israel-Hamas conflict and subsequent attacks on Palestine.).

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

Today marks 100 days since the conflict between Israel and Gaza began. The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has reached nearly 24,000, with over 65,000 tonnes of bombs unleashed by Israel in the densely populated enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

The assault, most recently triggered by an attack from armed groups including Hamas' Qassam Brigades, resulted in 1,140 deaths and 240 captives in Israel, many of whom were later freed.

Israel responded with a severe bombing campaign, only intensifying the already challenging situation in Gaza, under siege since 2007.