I2U2 Virtual Summit Tackles Food Security And Clean Energy Issues

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. US President Joe Biden was also seen.
(Photo: PIB/IANS)
As the leaders of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States convened for the first leaders' meeting of the I2U2 Group, the nations came together to focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.
The countries released a joint statement where they said they plan to "mobilise their respective private sector capital and expertise in order to modernise infrastructure, advance low carbon development pathways for industries, improve public health and access to vaccines, and advance physical connectivity between countries in the Middle East region."
The four-nation virtual summit was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US President Joe Biden, and Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
The focus was on coming up with joint financing opportunities and establish connections between startups and I2U2 investments. Moreover, they plan to promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.
India expressed its interest in collaborating with the US, UAE and Israel as a member of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate initiative (AIM Climate).
The I2U2 leaders highlighted various initiatives under the umbrella of Food Security and Clean Energy, apart from committing to advancing the economy with higher investments in the private sector.
The I2U2 group also plans to create a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat, India, which would consist of 300 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar capacity along with a battery energy storage system.
Indian companies are eager to participate in the joint endeavour towards clean energy. According to the statement, India plans to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
With the help of such projects, India is likely to become a global hub for alternate supply chains in the renewable energy sector.
The UAE plans to invest $2 billion in order to develop food parks across India which will have climate-smart technologies enabling the parks to reduce food waste and spoilage, conserve fresh water and utilise renewable energy sources.
India will do its part in providing suitable land for the project and facilitating farmers' integration into the food parks.
These investments are designed to enable maximising of crop yields and thus tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.
