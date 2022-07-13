First 'I2U2' Summit With India, US, UAE & Israel To Be Held on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.
United States President Joe Biden will host the first virtual summit of the four-nation 'I2U2' grouping, comprising India, the US, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, 14 July.
The 'I2' in the grouping's name stands for India and Israel while the 'U2' stands for the US and the UAE.
The summit will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, apart from President Biden.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, "The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of 'I2U2' as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond."
It also added that the grouping was aimed at encouraging joint investments in six mutually identified areas, such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.
"It intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies," the MEA further said.
Each of the countries also has Sherpa-level interactions on a regular basis to speak on potential areas of cooperation.
