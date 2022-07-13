First 'I2U2' Summit With India, US, UAE & Israel To Be Held on Thursday

United States President Joe Biden will host the first virtual summit of the four-nation 'I2U2' grouping, comprising India, the US, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, 14 July.

The 'I2' in the grouping's name stands for India and Israel while the 'U2' stands for the US and the UAE.

The summit will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, apart from President Biden.