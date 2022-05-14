Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Named President of the UAE
The announcement comes a day after President Sheikh Khalifa's passing on Friday.
The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Federal Supreme Council announced 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the next president of the country on Saturday, 14 May, reported Khaleej Times.
Sheikh Mohamed – who has served as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi since 2004 – will be the country's third President, succeeding his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday.
He is also set to be Abu Dhabi's 17th ruler.
The new president was elected from the Supreme Council's own members on Saturday, and will hold the position for a five-year term.
Sheikh Mohamed has previously served as the Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's Armed Forces, and is credited with developing the Forces' strategic planning, training, organisational structure, and improving defence capabilities, Khaleej Times noted.
The announcement comes a day after President Sheikh Khalifa's passing, who had been elected to power in a similar fashion after his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's demise in 2004.
UAE will observe 40 days of mourning following Sheikh Khalifa's death, with government and private offices being shut until Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole Sheikh Khalifa's passing, calling him "a great statesman and a visionary leader."
The Government of India announced a one-day mourning period following the UAE president's demise.
External Affair Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted to offer his condolences, saying that the late Sheikh "will be remembered as the leader who modernised and empower the United Arab Emirates," crediting it as the "foundation of the transformation of the India-UAE relationship."
Jaishankar also shared a photograph of him signing a condolence book at UAE Embassy.
(With inputs from Khaleej Times.)
