Human Rights Groups Hold UK Responsible For Sikh Blogger's Arrest In India

Human rights groups claim that the intelligence agencies of the United Kingdom may have shared information with India which led to the arrest and subsequent torture of a Sikh blogger from Scotland.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Jagtar Singh Johal had been held in detention in India for over four years. He was accused of participating in a "terror plot" against right-wing Hindu leaders. Johal has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The Reprieve and Redress organisations released a statement on Tuesday, 23 August.