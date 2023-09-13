House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Opens Impeachment Probe Against US President Biden

An investigation inquiry was initiated by the Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday, 12 September, to impeach President Joe Biden.

Kevin McCarthy said the inquiry would focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" by Mr Biden.

"I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry," McCarthy said, saying the Democratic president lied to the American people about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

"House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden's conduct," he said. "Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption."