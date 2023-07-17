Joe Biden Appoints Indian-Origin Exec for Export Council: Who is Shamina Singh?

In her new role, Shamina, an accomplished business leader and Executive Vice President of Sustainability at Mastercard Inc., will play a vital advisory role in shaping the nation's international trade policies.
US President Joe Biden has significantly boosted Indian-American representation in his administration by appointing Shamina Singh to the esteemed President's Export Council.
Biden shared his intentions of appointing Shamina to serve the key role on 1 July, highlighting the administration's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion at the highest levels of decision-making.
As the Founder and President of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Shamina has a strong track record of championing initiatives promoting prosperity and financial inclusivity in the United States and worldwide.
"I am deeply honoured to join the group of esteemed leaders that make up the President's Export Council," said Shamina, according to a statement from the White House on 14 July, expressing her gratitude for the appointment. Her wealth of experience in the public and private sectors positions her well to contribute valuable insights to the Council's deliberations.
Throughout her distinguished career, Shamina has demonstrated a resolute commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive prosperity both within the United States and globally.
She remarked, "From the earliest days of my career, I've gravitated toward work that helps create long-lasting and inclusive prosperity for people and economies in the US and around the world.”
Her tenure as President of the Mastercard Impact Fund, during which she steered significant philanthropic investments towards advancing inclusive growth and financial inclusion, exemplifies her dedication to public service.
Beyond her role at Mastercard, Shamina has held prominent positions in the White House and the US House of Representatives, including serving as the Executive Director of the inaugural President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
In 2015, Shamina was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the US Senate to a six-year term on the board of AmeriCorps. She served as chair for two years.
Singh's appointment also underscores her involvement in multiple advisory boards, including co-chairing the Ad Council of America's Advisory Committee on Public Issues.
Her dedication to creating positive social impact and fostering cross-sector partnerships is expected to play a vital role in advancing America's economic interests globally.
Having studied at esteemed institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and the Indian School of Business, Shamina brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to tackle complex economic challenges.
She holds a Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University and a Master of Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Austin.
Her contributions to academia and society have been recognised with the Alumni of Distinction award from both institutions.
