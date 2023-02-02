President Biden Invites PM Modi for State Visit to US: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
United States (US) President Joe Biden is said to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to Washington DC this year, reports stated.
The invitation has been accepted in principle and officials from both countries are currently working to decide on mutually suitable dates for the visit, which will most probably be held in June or July, news agency PTI reported.
This comes in the backdrop of several events being hosted by India this year, such as the G-20 summit in September, which will be attended by Biden among other world leaders.
After the state visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hit the campaign trail for the multiple state Assembly elections due to be held later this year.
Speaking to the media in Washington DC, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity that Biden considers the relationship between India and the US to be of utmost importance to address global challenges.
On Tuesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan had launched the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, describing it as the "next big thing" in the bilateral partnership between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI.)
