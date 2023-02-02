President Biden Invites PM Modi for State Visit to US: Report

United States (US) President Joe Biden is said to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to Washington DC this year, reports stated.

The invitation has been accepted in principle and officials from both countries are currently working to decide on mutually suitable dates for the visit, which will most probably be held in June or July, news agency PTI reported.

This comes in the backdrop of several events being hosted by India this year, such as the G-20 summit in September, which will be attended by Biden among other world leaders.