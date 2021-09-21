'Havana Syndrome': CIA Agent Reports of Mystery Illness Plaguing US Officials

A Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, who had accompanied the intelligence agency's director William Burns to India this month, reported of symptoms consistent with 'Havana syndrome', news reports said on Monday, 20 September.

As a result, the official reportedly had to be medically examined.

Around 200 officials from the United States, as well as their family members, have been plagued by the 'Havana syndrome' – a mysterious neurological condition that is known to cause symptoms such as migraines, nausea, lapses in memory and dizziness, Reuters reported.

Last month, US Vice President Kamala Harris had delayed her visit to Hanoi, Vietnam after the US embassy had reported a case consistent with the syndrome, Reuters reported.