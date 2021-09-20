'Mystery Fever' Grips UP: 7 Children Succumb to Viral Fever in Agra

The senior official made an appeal to the people and urged them to visit a government hospital or a community health centre in case they experience symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, and dizziness.

Speaking on the children who passed away, he informed that a 14-year-old boy succumbed to the fever in Chachiha village on Sunday, 19 September, morning, while two siblings died in Fatehpur Sikri's Rasoolpur village on Saturday, 18 September, evening, PTI reported.

Two more deaths were reported in the Itimad-ud-Daulah police station area and a child from Nunhai locality had succumbed to the disease on Thursday, 16 September.

Another child has passed away in Khadia village of Khandoli.

He went on to deny reports of two children passing away due to dengue in Fatehpur Sikri and dismissed reports claiming that the two children from Rasoolpur had also succumbed to it.