World Peace Day 2022: Date, Theme, Images, Posters, Cards, Quotes, and Slogans

International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is celebrated every year on 21 September. According to the United Nations, the day is established to strengthen the ideals of peace among different nations, communities, societies, and people. One of the main motives behind observing the International Day of Peace is to promote global peace and take critical measures to put an end to non-violence.

To achieve peace in the world, people need to have a broader perspective with long-term goals. Just putting down arms does not suffice for true and long-lasting peace. For living a peaceful life, it is important to develop a strong and peaceful society where everyone feels like they can thrive. It entails establishing a society where everyone is treated equally irrespective of their age, caste, gender, and race.