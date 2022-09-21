World Peace Day 2022: Date, Theme, Images, Posters, Cards, Quotes, and Slogans

World Peace Day 2022: Check out the date, theme, quotes, images, posters, poems, and slogans here.
(Photo: iStock)
International Day of Peace or World Peace Day is celebrated every year on 21 September. According to the United Nations, the day is established to strengthen the ideals of peace among different nations, communities, societies, and people. One of the main motives behind observing the International Day of Peace is to promote global peace and take critical measures to put an end to non-violence.
To achieve peace in the world, people need to have a broader perspective with long-term goals. Just putting down arms does not suffice for true and long-lasting peace. For living a peaceful life, it is important to develop a strong and peaceful society where everyone feels like they can thrive. It entails establishing a society where everyone is treated equally irrespective of their age, caste, gender, and race.
Every year, the International Day of Peace is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, according to the UN, the theme of World Peace Day 2022 is 'End racism , Build peace.' There will be many events, workshops, and educational seminars on the eve of World Peace Day 2022 to create awareness among people about how to develop a world free of racism and racial discrimination.
According to the United Nations, "Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. And it continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilises societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments, and the linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable."
World Peace Day is celebrated with the hope of creating a world where empathy and compassion prevail over prejudice and hostility – a peaceful world that we can truly be proud of.
World Peace Day 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 September 2022.
'Nobody can bring you peace but yourself.' [Ralph Waldo Emerson].
'To solve the problem of organising world peace we must establish world law and order.' [Arthur Henderson].
'Peace is liberty in tranquility.' [Marcus Tullius Cicero].
'Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.' [Ronald Reagan].
'Peace begins with a smile.' [Mother Teresa].
'If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there’d be peace.' [John Lennon].
'We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.' [Dalai Lama].
'On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on earth.' [L. Ron Hubbard].
'Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.' [Albert Einstein].
'If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.' [Mother Teresa].
Peace is what every heart desires for.
Whatever violence can do, peace has the potential to do it better.
Hot heads can never bring peace.
To bring peace in the world, bring some peace in your mind.
It is time to end the violence and establish peace.
There cannot be happiness without peace.
Bullets can never promise peace.
Conversation is the best way to bring peace.
If you aim for a peaceful tomorrow then war is not the solution.
Peace begins with you.
We need peace for a better life.
Peace brings the world together.
War is costly.
Peace is priceless.
Peace is cheaper than war. It is possible to live in peace.
For a more peaceful day, war is not the way.
Peace is the Final Frontier.
The World Says No To War.
Hear the call for Peace for all.
Peace is Possible. Real Patriots Drive Hybrids.
Conversation, not confrontation.
Peace will be victorious.
Bullets can’t bring peace.
Peace will save the world.
Know compassion, know peace.
Peace: Either learn to live with it or rest in it.
You must be the change you wish to see in the world.
War is always a mistake.
Power to the Peaceful.
Peace today, peace tomorrow;
Let us not drown this world in sorrows.
Give peace a chance.
Peace today, Peace tomorrow, Peace will prevent much sorrow.
For a better long haul, let there be Peace for all.
World Peace Day 2022: Images, Posters, and Cards.
International Day of Peace 2022 on 21 September: Poems, Slogans, and Speech.
International Peace Day 2022 Theme is 'End racism , Build peace'.
International Day of Peace 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages for Status.