Georgia Runoffs: Fate of US Senate Hangs in the Balance

Voters in the 'Peach State' of the United States gathered on Tuesday, 5 January, to vote in two crucial run-off elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue faced off against Democratic challengers Rev Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.
With every ballot cast, the stakes remain high for both parties. Democrats need to win both seats to force a 50-50 Senate that would see them gain control through Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who would eventually cast a tie-breaking vote if the situation arises.
“Certainly, winning would ease the path for a lot of what the President-elect wants to get done,” a source close to the Biden transition team told CNN, adding, “But we intend to achieve bipartisan success” regardless of the outcome in the runoffs.
If Republicans win either race, they will continue to control the US Senate.
With polls now closed, it is unclear when the run-off election results will be known.
Like the 2020 Presidential election, the Senate election, too, had significant early voting owing to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 3 million Georgians voted early – a record for statewide run-offs. It is being presumed that as in November, the counting of the early votes may delay the official election result.
If he were to bet on it, "I would anticipate it was going to be a couple of days," said Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Stating that the day-of voting total could be anywhere between 6,00,000 to 1.1 million, Sterling predicted it would be hard to ascertain a projection by Tuesday evening.
Repeating the pattern of the Presidential election, Democrats predict a huge Republican lead when first returns of the day-of votes come in. It is suspected that the balance will shift once the mail-in ballots are counted.
Published: undefined