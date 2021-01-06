Georgia Runoffs: Fate of US Senate Hangs in the Balance

Voters in the 'Peach State' of the United States gathered on Tuesday, 5 January, to vote in two crucial run-off elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue faced off against Democratic challengers Rev Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

With every ballot cast, the stakes remain high for both parties. Democrats need to win both seats to force a 50-50 Senate that would see them gain control through Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who would eventually cast a tie-breaking vote if the situation arises.

“Certainly, winning would ease the path for a lot of what the President-elect wants to get done,” a source close to the Biden transition team told CNN, adding, “But we intend to achieve bipartisan success” regardless of the outcome in the runoffs.

If Republicans win either race, they will continue to control the US Senate.