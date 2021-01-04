Trump Caught on Tape Urging Georgia Official To ‘Find’ Votes

Raffensperger and Germany on their part stated that Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate, according to The Washington Post.

“Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,”

Raffensperger said.

When Trump asked him why people put their votes in ‘thrice’, Reffensperger responded by saying: “Mr President, they did not. We did an audit of that, and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times.”

Ryan Germany, on his part, according to The Washington Post, refuted all of Trump’s aspersions about ballots being shredded and machinery being moved. He also agreed to sit down with Trump’s attorney and go over the allegations.