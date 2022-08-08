Gaza: What's Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Group That Signed Truce With Israel?

The organisation was established more than 40 years ago by two Palestinian activists who were originally part of the Sunni Islamist Muslim Brotherhood (founded in Egypt) – Abd Al Aziz Awda and Fathi Shaqaqi (who was assassinated in 1995 by Mossag agents).

It wants to establish a sovereign and Islamic state of Palestine, with the borders before 1948, the year in which Israel was created. Its stated objectives include the destruction Israel.

The PIJ has been behind multiple suicide bombings in Israel, the first of which was the 1989 Tel Aviv–Jerusalem bus 405 suicide attack, which killed 16 civilians.

Other attacks include a 2001 suicide bombing at a Tel Aviv nightclub that killed 21 people, and a 2002 suicide attack at the Meggido Junction, an intersection of highways in Israel, in which 18 people died.

Like Hamas, the PIJ has been listed as a "terrorist organisation" by the West. Iran plays a key role in supporting the PIJ with funds and weapons. The leader of the militant group, Ziad al-Nakhalah, met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials on the day the attacks started.