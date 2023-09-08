G20 Summit: Full Schedule to the Two-Day Meeting at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Ahead of the Summit, which will see more than forty heads of state and leaders of institutions gather on the same stage, The Quint bring you the full schedule to the two-day high level multilateral meeting.
(Photo: PTI)
The 18th G20 Summit is set to kick off on Saturday, 9 September as world leaders such as United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and Canadian President Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi.
Ahead of the Summit, which will see more than forty heads of state and leaders of institutions gather on the same stage, here is full schedule to the two-day high level multilateral meeting.
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the Summit Venue, Bharat Mandapam, followed by a welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at Tree of Life Foyer. Subsequently, leaders will heads of delegation assemble in Leaders' Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam
10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session, called 'One Earth,' will take place at the summit hall in Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.
13:30 am to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings, the schedules for which are still to be confirmed.
3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family,' will take place in the summit venue after which by a return to their hotels.
7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner, beginning with a welcome photograph on arrival,
8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: During dinner, the leaders will engage in talks over their meal.
9:00 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will assemble in the leaders' lounge at Bharat Mandapam to bring the day to a close.
8:15 am to 9:00 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations in their individual motorcades at Rajghat and a signing of the peace wall inside the leaders' lounge at Rajghat
9:00 am to 9:20 am: World leaders to laying wreaths at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs. Subsequently, leaders and heads of delegations will move to the Bharat Mandapam's leaders lounge.
9:40 am to 10:15 am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam.
10:15 am -10: 30 am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza
10:30 am to 12:30 pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)