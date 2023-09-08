G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: World Leaders Arrive in Delhi Amid Tight Security

India is all to host leaders from across the world for the two-day G20 Summit on 9 and 10 September.
The Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world and institution leaders. The host city of New Delhi has been on its toes in preparation for the same.
Various security, logistical and other measures have been taken, including the closure of schools and offices from 8 to 10 September.
Under India's presidency, the G20 Summit 2023 is being hosted under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.’
As part of security measures, the capital city will witness the deployment of nearly 1,30,000 security officers, bomb squads, commandos, snipers, and more.
The Summit will see a line-up of over 25 heads of state, including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.
The Summit will be held at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
EU President Charles Michel Lands in Delhi
Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel received European Council President Charles Michel at the Delhi airport on Thursday night, 7 September, ahead of the two-day G20 Summit.
Argentina President Fernández Arrives in Delhi
Argentina President Alberto Fernández was received at the Delhi airport with a cultural performance and reached the hotel in Aerocity, reported news agency ANI.
US President Biden En Route to India
US President Joe Biden left for India to take part in the G20 Summit at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September.
He is also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better," Biden tweeted.
The Big Picture of Demolitions Carried Out for G20 Summit
The green sheets and flex boards covering several slum areas across the national capital have not gone unnoticed by local commuters. However, that's only one aspect of the 'beautification' drive undertaken by the authorities, directly affecting the lives of slum-dwellers.
As India took the presidency of the grouping in December last year, slums and settlements across the capital have been razed to the ground, putting thousands of people at risk of loss of shelter and income.
Read the full story here to know about when, where, and how many demolitions have been carried out ahead of the Summit.
