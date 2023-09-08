G20 Summit Restrictions for New Delhi Are Now in Effect: What You Can & Can't Do

How will the G20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

No taxis will reportedly be available in New Delhi district from 5am on Saturday, 9 September.

For context, the New Delhi district covers areas in and around the centre of the capital such as Connaught Place and Lutyens Delhi, among others.

Commercial vehicles such as interstate buses, local city buses, and goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the following routes from Thursday midnight, 7 September to Sunday, 10 September:

Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk)

Bhairon Road

Purana Quila Road

Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel

"Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48)," the Delhi Police said. Read more about the G20 traffic advisory here.