'Look Forward to a Fruitful G20': PM Modi's Warm Exchanges With World Leaders

As Delhi welcomes dignitaries from across 20 nations ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the leaders and said that he was looking forward to a fruitful Summit, where countries can work together for a better plan.

The Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world leaders and heads of international bodies. Ahead of the summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant addressed a press conference and said, "PM Modi who is the leader of G20 India 2023 said that India's presidency should be ambitious, inclusive, decisive and action-oriented."