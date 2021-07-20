French President Macron Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

The phone numbers used by French President Emmanuel Macron and his other government members are among the potential Pegasus spyware targets, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 20 July, citing NGO Forbidden Stories.



In India, reports published by Indian news portal The Wire on Sunday had revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and rights activists.