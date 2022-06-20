French Parliamentary Elections: Macron's Alliance Falls Short of Majority

Not even two months after being re-elected as president, Emmanuel Macron of France has lost power in the country's National Assembly after a strong performance by the left and the far-right in the parliamentary elections held on 12 and 19 June 2022.

After five years of having complete control of the French parliament, the French president now enters his second term with uncertainty over how domestic policies, many of which he himself promised during his campaign, will be enacted into law.

"For Mr Macron these five years will be all about negotiations and parliamentary compromise," said Dominique Rousseau, professor of constitutional law, as reported by the BBC.