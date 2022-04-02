2022 France Presidential Election: How Does Voting Work & Who's Likely to Win?

The presidential election of France is just over a week away. President Emmanuel Macron of the "La République en Marche!" is contesting to retain his post, and he will face challenges from Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Valérie Pécresse, and Éric Zemmour among seven others.

The election, held every five years, follows a two-round system, and any French adult who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to vote.