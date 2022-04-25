ADVERTISEMENT

France’s Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term, Defeats Far-Right Leader Le Pen

Macron is the first French president to win a second term in two decades.

France's President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, 24 April, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Macron is the first French president to win a second term in two decades, but Le Pen's results marked the closest a far-right leader has ever come to taking power in France.

(This article will be updated.)

