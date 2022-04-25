ADVERTISEMENT
France’s Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term, Defeats Far-Right Leader Le Pen
Macron is the first French president to win a second term in two decades.
i
France's President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, 24 April, defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
Macron is the first French president to win a second term in two decades, but Le Pen's results marked the closest a far-right leader has ever come to taking power in France.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×