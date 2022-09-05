Four Ways Boris Johnson Tested the British Parliament to Its Limits

Boris Johnson’s tenure as the British Prime Minister is nearly over, ending a fractious period for the Parliament and the wider political system.

His two and a half years in Downing Street have exposed some of the vulnerabilities of British constitutional norms, demonstrating how the combination of a strong parliamentary majority, ambiguous ministerial and parliamentary rules and a national crisis can give prime ministers a seemingly free hand to dominate political life and avoid scrutiny.

As he prepares to stand down from office and we look to the future of a new government, four key elements of his premiership are worth scrutinising.