Four Members Of An Indian Family Died In A Car Crash In Arizona, US

Four Indians died in a crash between their car and semi-truck on the Interstate 17 near Flagstaff town of Arizona state, in the United States, on Sunday, September 18.

The car erupted into flames after the crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

As per media reports, the impairment did not play a role in the crash, however, the intensity of the fire made it difficult for the Department of Public Safety to identify the dead.

Venkat Kommineni, an Indian American community leader shared with a local news agency Indica that a couple and their two young sons had died in the crash.

According to Kommineni, the four fatalities include: Vijayalakshmi Gopal and Nagarajan (the parents), Athish Nagarajan and Dhinesh Nagarajan (the sons).