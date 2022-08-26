Indian American Woman Swept Away In US's Utah Flash Floods Found Dead

File Photo
The 29-year-old Indian American woman hiker who had been swept away in a flash flood earlier this month at the Zion National Park in the American state of Utah, was found dead.
According to a report from the Zion National Park in the United States, Jetal Agnihotri from Tucson, Arizona, went missing on 19 August when flash floods in the park swept multiple hikers off their feet. Park rangers and officials then launched a rescue mission, as per reports from CBS News.
On Tuesday, 23 August, the rangers found Agnihotri's body after a thorough rescue operation, according to a statement released by Jeff Bradybaugh, in the Zion National Park's Virgin River.
Zion National Park happens to be among the United States' most visited national parks even though it is frequently put under flood warnings by the National Weather Service.
Floods continue to pose a danger for experienced hikers and climbers in addition to several new hikers who have returned to the park in the post-pandemic world.
People are routinely trapped in the park's slot canyons due to flash floods. Some of these spots are as narrow as windows and some are hundreds of feet deep, according to a report from the national Weather Service.
(With inputs from Tribune India, India West Journal)