Former US President Trump’s Facebook Account Suspended for 2 Years

In addition to this, Facebook said that it would be providing more information about their newsworthiness allowance. As per their policy, Facebook said it allows some content that is newsworthy or important to the public interest to remain on our platform even if it in violation of their Community Standards.

Facebook and Twitter currently have rules that give world leaders, elected officials and political candidates greater freedom.

The platform said that in the future, they would publish instances where they have granted any posts on Facebook newsworthiness allowance, and added that politicians would not be treated any differently.

“Finally, when we assess content for newsworthiness, we will not treat content posted by politicians any differently from content posted by anyone else. Instead, we will simply apply our newsworthiness balancing test in the same way to all content, measuring whether the public interest value of the content outweighs the potential risk of harm by leaving it up,” the statement read.