Musharraf Not on Ventilator, Hospitalised for Last 3 Weeks, Clarifies Family

File image of Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.
Hours after reports suggested that former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf is critically ill, his family clarified on Friday, 10 June, that the former dictator was not on ventilator support but has been hospitalised for the past three weeks as he is suffering from a rare disease.
Earlier, some media reports said that the former president had passed away, with some saying that he was critical and on ventilator support.
His family took to Twitter and said,
General Musharraf, 78, was the president of Pakistan from 2001-2008.
He has been living in Dubai since 2006 and was declared a fugitive in connection with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.
He was also facing charges of treason for suspending the Constitution in 2007.
