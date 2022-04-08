1958, 1977 & 1999: How the Pakistan Army Overthrew Civilian Govts Over the Years

Hundred lawmakers from Pakistan's Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the National Assembly Secretariat, which was on Sunday, 3 April, disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker. Consequently, the National Assembly was dissolved on the advice of PM Khan.

However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan unanimously ruled that the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion against PM Khan was illegal, noting that it was contrary to the country's Constitution. The SC ruled in favour of restoring the National Assembly.