‘Must Be Tested As Well’: Fish Swabbed for COVID in Chinese City of Xiamen

A fish was swabbed for COVID-19 testing in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen, The Guardian reported on Thursday, 18 August.

The logic behind this, according to the Xiamen Jimei district’s political and legal committee, is that it was necessary to swab not just workers at sea but also their 'materials'. Some fishermen, it continued, had made illegal contact with overseas vessels, "resulting in the import of the coronavirus."

“At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well,” a Xiamen municipal ocean development bureau employee told Chinese local media.