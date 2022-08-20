Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos

Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos

Marin said that she was aware that she was being filmed but added that the videos were “private.”
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin

(Photo: Twitter/ Sanna Marin)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin</p></div>

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement on Saturday, 20 August, that she has taken a drug test after receiving flak for partying and dancing with her friends, videos of which went viral on social media.

Calling the public demand for a drug test “unjust,” the PM said:

“I consider these accusations to be very serious, and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week.”
'I’m Upset These Videos Have Become Public': PM Marin

This comes after two private videos of Marin were leaked on social media in which she can be seen partying with Finnish celebrities, including Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta.

She said that she was aware that she was being filmed but added that the videos were “private.” Marin said, “I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends. Partying – even in a boisterous way – dancing and singing."

She clarified that she did not take any drugs but only consumed alcohol.

(With inputs from NPR.)

