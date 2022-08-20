Finland PM Sanna Marin Takes Drug Test After Criticism Over Partying Videos

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin
(Photo: Twitter/ Sanna Marin)
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement on Saturday, 20 August, that she has taken a drug test after receiving flak for partying and dancing with her friends, videos of which went viral on social media.
Calling the public demand for a drug test “unjust,” the PM said:
This comes after two private videos of Marin were leaked on social media in which she can be seen partying with Finnish celebrities, including Finnish pop star Olavi Uusivirta.
She said that she was aware that she was being filmed but added that the videos were “private.” Marin said, “I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends. Partying – even in a boisterous way – dancing and singing."
She clarified that she did not take any drugs but only consumed alcohol.
(With inputs from NPR.)
