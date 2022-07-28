Explained: What's in the Anti-Doping Bill Recently Passed in Lok Sabha?

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 27 July, passed the National Anti-Doping Bill in an effort to put a halt to doping in sports.

This comes close on the heels of an incident in which five members of India's contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games failed their anti-doping tests.

The passage of the bill comes as a shot in the arm for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), which will have its powers enhanced should the bill pass in the Rajya Sabha and become law.