Finland & Sweden’s Desire To Join NATO Shows Putin Has Redrawn Map of Europe

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – and the way in which Putin has justified it again in his Victory Day speech on Red Square – offers no confidence that fundamental principles of the established European security order matter to Moscow. This has been the case at least since the Russia-Georgia war in 2008 and should have been patently obvious with the Russian annexation of Crimea and occupation of Donbas in 2014.

But the brutality of the war in Ukraine, its proximity to European Union (EU) and NATO borders, and the danger that Russia’s expansionism will not stop there, make it critical to the survival of nearby states to rethink their security arrangements. That is what Sweden and Finland are doing , and the answer that they have come up with is joining NATO .