From Neutral to NATO: Why Finland & Sweden’s Potential Membership Is a Big Deal

If the Russians thought that invading Ukraine would deter non-NATO countries like Finland and Sweden from requesting to join the alliance, they could not be more wrong.

Finland is expected to announce its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), after President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin asserted on Thursday, 12 May, that their country "must apply" for membership "without delay."

Sweden is expected to follow similar lines.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that both countries would be welcomed "with open arms" into the alliance and their incorporation would be rapid.