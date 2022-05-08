'Darkness has Returned to Ukraine': Zelenskyy On World War II Anniversary

"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he added.

The video also showed archive footage of World War II and black and white footage of Russia's invasion.

He accused Russia of implementing a "bloody reconstruction of Nazism" in Ukraine using "its ideas, actions, words and symbols."

Zelenskyy said that the Russian army was replicating Nazi "atrocities" and giving justification that "aims to give this evil a sacred purpose."