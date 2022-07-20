Final Round of Voting for Tory Leadership Today, Winners To Clash in Run-Off

MPs of the Conservative Party will vote for the last time on Wednesday, 20 July, to decide the top two candidates for the party's leadership contest, the winner of which will go on to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Three candidates remain in the fray – former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for Trade of United Kingdom Penny Mordaunt, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Kemi Badenoch, the only black person remaining in the race, was eliminated on Tuesday.