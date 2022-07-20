Final Round of Voting for Tory Leadership Today, Winners To Clash in Run-Off

Rishi Sunak.
(Photo: Twitter/@ysathishreddy)
MPs of the Conservative Party will vote for the last time on Wednesday, 20 July, to decide the top two candidates for the party's leadership contest, the winner of which will go on to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Three candidates remain in the fray – former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Minister of State for Trade of United Kingdom Penny Mordaunt, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Kemi Badenoch, the only black person remaining in the race, was eliminated on Tuesday.
Tuesday's vote saw Sunak win 118 votes, just 2 shy of the 120-mark which would see him go to the final automatically.
Mordaunt got a total of 92 votes, while Truss won 86 votes. Badenoch won a total of 59 votes and was knocked out. The outcome of the contest between Mordaunt and Truss is likely to be decided by which candidate benefits from the transfer of Badenoch's votes.
The UK is set to elect a new PM by 5 September, after Boris Johnson resigned from his post following a series of scandals. You can read all about it here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)