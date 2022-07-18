'It's Socialism': Rishi Sunak, Rivals Fight on Taxes in 2nd Conservative Debate

In the second TV debate for the leadership of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, held on Sunday, 17 July, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and frontrunner Rishi Sunak accused his rivals of promoting "socialism."

Raising his firm opposition to immediate tax cuts, Sunak said, "And you know what, this something-for-nothing economics is not conservative, it’s socialism."

Apart from Sunak, there are four Tories still contesting for the leadership post: