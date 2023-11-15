Filmmakers Withdraw Work After Amsterdam Festival Condemns Pro-Palestine Slogan

Nyrabia said that the slogan was “a triggering statement and an offensive declaration for many.”
Over a dozen filmmakers have pulled their films out of the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) after the festival’s artistic director Orwa Nyrabia condemned the pro-Palestine slogan – “From the river to the sea” – in a protest on the opening night.
The call to withdraw work from the festival was made by the Palestine Film Institute (PIF).
The institute, in a statement on 10 November, said:
On the opening night, 9 November, three activists took to the stage and raised pro-Palestine slogans, in light of the war between Israel and Hamas in West Asia.
At least 12 filmmakers pulled their work out. Terra Long's film Feet In Water, Head On Fire, which was supposed to screen at the festival, was withdrawn too. In an Instagram post, the makers of the film said:
Palestinian filmmaker Basma al-Sharif, who is a festival juror too, pulled out four of her short films, including Deep Sleep, Farther Than The Eye Can See, Story Of Milk and Honey, and Capital.
Iranian filmmaker Maryam Tafakory also pulled her non-fiction short Mast-del out of the festival saying, “To equate decolonization with terrorism is to maintain the colonial narrative."
However, Palestinian director Mohamed Jabaly’s Life Is Beautiful will be screened as per schedule.
In a statement released on Sunday, the festival said:
The statement went on to add, “We understand that the slogan that is at the heart of the on-going discussion is used by various parties in different ways and is perceived by various people in various manners. We are not ignoring, undermining nor criminalizing any of these positions and we fully respect and acknowledge the pain that is going around and the extreme urgency of these discussions while war is still on, and innocent civilians are still dying.”
