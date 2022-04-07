Female Ukrainian Sniper Nicknamed 'Charcoal' Being Dubbed As Next 'Lady Death'

A female Ukrainian sniper, known to the world only as "Charcoal" is being hailed as a national hero for fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine.

"These are not people. The Nazis were not as vile as these orcs," she reportedly said with respect to the Russian forces.

"We will definitely win. Personally, I will stand to the last," she added, as per a social media post shared by Ukrainian military. The post also shared photos of her, with her face partially veiled to hide her identity.

The anonymous markswoman joined Ukraine's military in 2017, and then after a break from the forces, rejoined the Marines after the Russian invasion, reported The Independent.