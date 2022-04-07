Female Ukrainian Sniper Nicknamed 'Charcoal' Being Dubbed As Next 'Lady Death'

The portrayal of 'Charcoal' on social media by the Ukrainian military has led users to compare her to a legendary Soviet sharpshooter who served during the Second World War, and was nicknamed "Lady Death".
A female Ukrainian sniper, known to the world only as "Charcoal" is being hailed as a national hero for fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine.
"These are not people. The Nazis were not as vile as these orcs," she reportedly said with respect to the Russian forces.
"We will definitely win. Personally, I will stand to the last," she added, as per a social media post shared by Ukrainian military. The post also shared photos of her, with her face partially veiled to hide her identity.
The anonymous markswoman joined Ukraine's military in 2017, and then after a break from the forces, rejoined the Marines after the Russian invasion, reported The Independent.
"Lady Death" is actually a reference to Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a Soviet sniper for the Red Army who was born in Bila Tserkva, the largest city in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine.
She fought during the Defence of Odesa (which the Soviets lost while battling the Nazis in 1941) and the Siege of Sevastopol (which also ended in a Soviet surrender).
Nevertheless, she was nicknamed “Lady Death” for reportedly neutralising more than 300 Nazi soldiers during the early stages of the war in the Eastern Front.
