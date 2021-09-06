Afghanistan: Two National Resistance Front Senior Leaders Killed in Panjshir

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan fighters in Panjshir Valley. Image used for representational purposes.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) on Sunday, 5 September, lost two of its commanders in fighting with the Taliban in the Panjshir province.
Fahim Dashty, who was spokesperson of the NRF, and General Abdul Wudod Zara, who was the nephew of the NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, were killed in clashes with the Taliban, according to an NRF statement.
"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!," read the NRF statement.
According to a report by the Khaama Press, Dashti was a senior member of the Jamaat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists. He had been posting regular updates about Panjshir on Twitter till late on Sunday.
The NRF has been leading the resistance charge against the Taliban from the north-eastern valley of Panjshir, which the insurgent group reportedly “completely captured” on Monday, 6 September.
"With the help of God Almighty and with the broad support of our nation, our last efforts for the complete security of the country have given result and Panjshir province has been completely conquered and come under the control of the Islamic Emirate," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.
However, the NRF in a statement on 6 September denied Taliban's claim over the valley and said that its "forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight."
Led by Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Taliban opponent and fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, the group called for a ceasefire on Sunday and welcomed negations with the Taliban.
In a statement released on Sunday, the NRF said that it was ready to “end the war to achieve lasting peace if the Taliban end their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab.”
At least 600 Taliban fighters were reportedly killed in the fight against the NRF in Panjshir on 4 September. The valley was one of the few strongholds in Afghanistan that are not under the control of the Taliban.
