Questions, Concerns: What Does the Reset in US-Pak Ties Mean for India?

The United States and Pakistan are reinventing their ties, after years of thaw in their relationship, with Pak Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent trip to the US being seen as a bid to reset the relations. Bajwa’s 5-day visit came on the heels of a $450 million US package for “technical and logistical service” to maintain Pakistan’s ageing F-16 fleet.

India registered a strong protest with the US against the deal, over both the substance and timing of the US' decision, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raising the issue – in public, as well as in private meetings with US officials.