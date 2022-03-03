Ukraine Invasion: Over 18K Indians Left Nation Since First Advisory, Says MEA

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, 3 March, stated that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Indian embassy's first advisory was released.

The government has been under pressure from Opposition parties and the families of stranded Indians in the war-torn country, following the death of an Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on 1 March.

The MEA has said that more flights are scheduled to get Indians home in repatriation flights as part of Operation Ganga.