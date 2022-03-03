Ukraine Invasion: Over 18K Indians Left Nation Since First Advisory, Says MEA

The MEA has informed that more flights are being arranged for safe evacuation of larger number of Indian nationals.
(Photo: PTI)
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, 3 March, stated that a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the Indian embassy's first advisory was released.
The government has been under pressure from Opposition parties and the families of stranded Indians in the war-torn country, following the death of an Indian student who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on 1 March.
The MEA has said that more flights are scheduled to get Indians home in repatriation flights as part of Operation Ganga.
The process of evacuation began on 22 February.
Bagchi emphasised that the number of flights have increased and added that the ministry would further step up efforts to bring more Indian nationals back to India at the earliest.
The MEA spokesperson also appreciated the Ukrainian government, along with its neighbouring countries, for aiding the Indian government and supporting the evacuation process.
He said that the government is trying to evacuate students out from the eastern part of Ukraine.
He informed that 20,000 Indians had registered initially but many of them did not.
"We estimate a few hundred citizens still remain in Kharkiv. Our priority is to take students out safely in whatever mode of transport possible," Bagchi stated.
He added that the two Indian students who were killed in Ukraine died under completely "different circumstances" and that the government had contacted the Ukrainian embassy to help return Naveen Shekharappa's body to India.
Bagchi also claimed that the Indian embassy in Kyiv was not shut but is still functional, adding that a significant part of the embassy had to move to Lviv.
Meanwhile, over 7,400 Indians are expected to be safely evacuated under the country's evacuation programme, Operation Ganga, in the next two days, the government said on Thursday.
3,500 people are expected to be brought back on Friday, while around 3,900 of them are expected to return on Saturday, reported IANS.
According to a Ministry of Civil Aviation statement, 17 flights will land in India – 15 in New Delhi and two in Mumbai – on Friday.
(With inputs from IANS.)