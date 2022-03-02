2nd Indian Student Dies in Ukraine: Decoding Ischaemic Stroke in the Young

Indian studentdies in warn torn Ukraine of Stroke
An Indian student, identified as Chandan Jindal, has passed away in Ukraine amid the war that has been raging in the country after an invasion by Russian forces.
Jindal belonged to the city of Barnala in Punjab, and was studying medicine at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Ukraine.
It is not known yet if he had sustained any injury prior to the stroke, or if he suffered from underlying cardiovascular issues.
According to the MayoClinic, an ischaemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off or reduced, preventing it from getting oxygen and nutrients. When this happens, brain cells begin to die in minutes.
Unlikely, says Dr Anshu Roghatgi, a neurologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi.
Speaking to FIT, he explains, "there has to be a subset for a stroke to occur. This can include diabetes, hypertension, or age among other issues."
Adding to this, Dr Dhruv Bibra, a Spine and Pain specialist tells FIT, "there is no direct correlation between stress and a stroke. But if you have a pre-existing condition, which may be undiagnosed or under diagnosed, in that situation, stress can precipitate a stroke."
Although it isn't common for young people to have stroke, it can happen.
According to a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, approximately ten to fifteen percent of all strokes occur in adults between the ages of 18 to 50 years.
Although the risk is lower in younger adults, it has been on the rise according to neurologists.
It is typically caused due to underlying cardiac conditions, congenital heart disease, vascular disease, or pre-existing neurological conditions like sickle cell disease, Dr Rohatgi tells FIT.
A stroke is a medical emergency, and early action is the key to minimising damage.
Strokes occur suddenly and without much forewarning. The intensity of the symptoms can vary depending on the severity of the stroke.
Here are some distinct signs of a stroke that you should look out for.
Drooping on one side of the face
Slurred speech
Loss of control over the limbs
Possibly altered consciousness, and confusion
If you notice any of these signs in a person, call an ambulance immediately. Other signs of a stroke include,
Headache
Nausea and vomiting
Numbness, especially on one side of the body
Blurry vision
Dizziness, disorientation
The first response to someone having a stroke should be to get the person to a hospital as quickly as possible. Every minute can make a difference.
Do not offer the person anything to eat or drink because it can cause choking.
Do not medicate the patient with aspirins, as it can make things worse. Wait for medical professionals to provide the required aid.
