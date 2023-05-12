Elon Musk Taps Linda Yaccarino To Be the Next CEO of Twitter: Who Is She?

Elon Musk, Twitter’s current CEO, announced that he would be stepping down from the position on Friday, 12 May. He has long insisted that he will not be the social media company’s permanent boss.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~ 6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk had initially tweeted.

Later in the day, Musk confirmed the identity of the new 'Chief Twit'. "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk added.