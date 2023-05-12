Elon Musk Taps Linda Yaccarino To Be the Next CEO of Twitter: Who Is She?

Currently, Linda Yaccarino is the head of advertising and partnerships at Comcast's NBCUniversal.
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/Linda Yaccarino)
Elon Musk, Twitter’s current CEO, announced that he would be stepping down from the position on Friday, 12 May. He has long insisted that he will not be the social media company’s permanent boss.
“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~ 6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk had initially tweeted.
Later in the day, Musk confirmed the identity of the new 'Chief Twit'. "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he said in a tweet.
"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk added.
With the buzz around Yaccarino and her new position at Twitter, the internet is eager to learn more about her and the future of the app. Here's what you need to know about her.
Yaccarino heads advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, an American multinational media company. She has been a part of the organisation since 2011. In September 2022, NBCUniversal Media LLC named her as one of the Top 100 Female Executive Heroes.
Yaccarino hosted Musk at the “Possible” advertising conference in Miami last month where she praised the chief twit's work ethics.
An alumna of Penn State University, Yaccarino has a degree in liberal arts and telecommunications.
After her education, she spent almost two decades at Turner Entertainment as the executive vice president and COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions.
Her position at NBCUniversal included overseeing global, national, and local ad sales, partnerships, marketing, ad tech, data, measurement, and strategic initiatives. One of her most notable contributions was launching NBCUniversal's ad-supported streaming service – Peacock.
According to her LinkedIn bio, she and her team have generated more than $100 billion in ad sales. The Wall Street Journal reported that she oversees roughly $13 billion in ad revenue yearly. With a tough business disposition during negotiations, some media buyers nicknamed her “the velvet hammer,” according to the WSJ.
Before this, she also worked in the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division.
(With inputs from The Wall Street Journal.)
