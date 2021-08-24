NBC Universal Exec Says ‘The Office’ Reboot Depends on Showrunner Greg Daniels

However, some other members of the cast don't seem to share Carell's views about the reboot. Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, told Collider in 2020 that he's 'hopeful' about the reboot because the fans would love to 'see those characters again.'

"Maybe someday we’ll do something. It’s funny, I hear things like, 'We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.' But then, someone will send some idea that’s just preposterous and I don’t know what to think," Wilson said.

He added, "Hopefully, one day. The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them."

The Office was on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, BJ Novak, Amy Ryan, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper and James Spader. The show can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.