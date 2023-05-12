Twitter To Get New Boss, Elon Musk Says She Will Start in 6 Weeks

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is said to be in talks to become Twitter's new boss, the Wall Street Journal reported, following Elon Musk's announcement on Friday, 12 May, that he had found a new leader to replace him as the CEO of the social media giant.

In a tweet, Musk said that the company's new chief will start in around six weeks. While he did not take the name, he did specify that it will be a woman.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!" Musk said.

He also said that he will be transitioning to oversee the functioning of the product and software of the company.