8 Injured in Wisconsin Mall Shooting; Suspect at Large

Preliminary statements from witnesses indicated that the shooter is a white male in his 20's or 30's. Eight people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Wisconsin in the United States on Friday according to police.

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a mall in Wisconsin in the United States on Friday according to local police.



“Seven injured adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital right away. The extent of the injuries in not known yet,” read a statement from Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office. “Preliminary statements from witnesses indicated that the shooter is a white male in his 20’s or 30’s. Investigators are working on determining the identity of the suspect,” it read.



The Mayfair Mall has been closed until further notice. The police are on the lookout for the shooter.

Statement from Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office on the shooting.