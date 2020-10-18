Several, Including a One-Year-Old, Injured in Arizona Shooting

A total of seven people including children aged 6,9 and 16, along with three adults, were shot while having dinner at a parking lot full of food trucks in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, the local police said. According to the Deccan Herald, a one-year-old who was also shot in the incident is in critical condition while others have been reported to have succumbed to minor or severe injuries. Police said that a box-like SUV had pulled up at the parking lot and started shooting.

Police have not been able to identify any suspects nor know the motive of the shooting, however, said that that a fight between a man and a woman broke out at the parking lot hours before the shooting. The shooter had to flee when one of the workers at a food stand fired back. Police are not sure whether any of the rounds hit the truck. Authorities are looking for help in identifying the suspect. “It’s a sad and a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot.”